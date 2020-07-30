Man Searches For, Finds, Attacked by Grizzly

I don't mean any disrespect here but - he found what he was looking for. At least this time it was not a tourist.

A Montana man heard that a grizzly was near his farm. He found evidence. He followed it. He was able to find the bear. But the bear did not want to be found.

It all began when he saw some tracks at a pond and worried if the bear was wandering around his property. The tracks led to a shed. He opened the door. Bad idea.

“The bear had him and was throwing him like a rag doll,” his wife Jammie told the Great Falls Tribune. “My 12-year-old daughter was standing by me. She was watching her dad and screaming her head off – ‘There’s a bear! There’s a bear!'”

Her first idea was to run the bear over with the truck, but she might hit her husband.

When it was finally over, she helped her husband into the truck and took him to the hospital. He was lucky. Scratches and bites, but he would live.

“When his forearm was opened up you could actually look down and see the tendons and bone,” the wife told a local reporter from the newspaper.

The Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks Department has begun a search of the area with a helicopter for the bear.

So what can we take away from this? Personally I think, if the tracks are fresh, don't go that way. That's my thought on it anyway.