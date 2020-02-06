Map Shows How Much the Population Has Changed in Wyo Since 1810

The Internet is all a buzz about this map going around showing just how much the population in each state has changed over the years. More specifically how much has changed since 1810. It's a pretty boring map until you get to somewhere around the 1950s.

As you can see, not a whole lot has changed in our state as far as our population goes. And I'm not really sure as to why not a lot has changed since 1810... I mean we do have oil and I feel that oil alone has made our population boom.

It's still a cool map to take a look at and of course, was found on Reddit. Because where else would you expect to find such an interesting map?