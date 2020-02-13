Visual Representation Of How Fast We Make Money Is Mind Blowing

Money is the center of pretty much all of our lives. I know for me it's been one of my biggest concerns growing up. Am I making enough of it? Am I spending it correctly? Do I have enough to eat this month?

I know that I'm not the only person to wonder what it actually looks like to make what salaries are or what we make hourly and put that into something we can actually see. Like a timeline. Thanks to the folks at Digg.com and Neal.fun they have a way to show you what it looks like to make your annual salary in a whole new way.

I've got to say, it kind of makes you think differently about how much you're making and how you are spending your money! Check it out for yourself here.

It's also crazy to see how much money companies like Amazon make. Their timelines fly by so fast you can hardly keep up!