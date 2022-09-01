Megan Thee Stallion Twerks With She-Hulk in New TV Show – Watch

On the next episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Megan Thee Stallion twerks with her newly-hired lawyer She-Hulk.

In episode 3 of Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which will premiered on Thursday (Sept. 1), Megan Thee Stallion will make a cameo appearance as herself who finds herself named in a catfishing case and later hires attorney Jennifer Walters (played by Tatiana Maslany) aka She-Hulk. In the preview clip, Jen—as She-Hulk—shares a dance celebration with the Houston rhymer, which leads to a side-by-side twerking contest with "Body" playing in the background.

"You are way more fun than my last lawyer," says Megan, to which She-Hulk replies, "I will kill for you Megan Thee Stallion."

"Dial it back," Megan quickly cautions.

According to a TVLine, Tatiana was eager to shake her moneymaker with the Hot Girl Coach.

"The dancing was actually added to the script on the day, because Tatiana was so excited," said director Kat Coiro, who helmed episode 3. "She’s the world’s biggest Megan Thee Stallion fan and we were like, 'We've gotta give her something,' so they threw together this dancing scene."

And yes, that all Tatiana twerking her body.

"Yeah, that was me! That was all me," she told TVLine. "[It] was a dream come true."

"It was like one of my absolute top moments on set, of anything I’ve ever done," she continued. "I was shaking and I was nervous, and then the music played and I was like, 'I'm in a Megan Thee Stallion music video!'"

She-Hulk is officially a Hot Girl.

Watch Megan Thee Stallion Twerk With She-Hulk Below