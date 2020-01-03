Miley Cyrus Spent Her New Year in Colorado

And she didn't invite us? What?

The major, swanky ski towns in Colorado are known for housing celebrities, from Katy Perry to the Kardashians, on major holidays. This year was no different, as Miley Cyrus showed up in Aspen to ring in the new year.

This may be because, according to US Magazine, "her boyfriend, Cody Simpson, counted down to the new year onstage at the Snow Lodge in Aspen, Colorado." Here's a photo from his performance:

We'll always be a little salty we missed the memo, but there's always next year.