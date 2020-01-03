Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (1/2/20 – 1/3/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Billie Adams -- courtesy hold

Ricky Agosta -- hold for probation and parole

Scott Allen -- driving while under the influence, speeding too fast for conditions

Ty Cochrun -- hold for probation and parole

Brandy Cook -- suspended/revoked driver's license, no insurance, failure to appear

Brandi Eckman -- failure to comply x3, failure to appear

Dana Green -- hold for probation and parole

Tristan Holden -- driver's license violation, auto insurance violation, mirrors violation, hold for probation and parole

Rachael Konkler -- driving while under the influence, open container in a vehicle

Jose Martinez-Castillo -- immigration hold

Jose Martinez-Monsivais -- immigration hold

Levi Miller -- criminal warrant x2

Dexton Santillanes -- public intoxication