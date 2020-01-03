UPDATE:

Interstate 80 has reopened to most traffic, but remains closed to light, high-profile vehicles between Walcott Junction and Cheyenne due to extreme blowover risk. The rolling closures have been lifted.

Original Story:

Winter weather has again forced WYDOT to close a long stretch of I-80 in southern Wyoming, and officials expect the highway to remain closed through most of Friday.

I-80 is closed in both directions between Laramie in Rawlins, with an estimated reopening time between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Friday.

A blizzard warning is in effect for the area of Arlington and Elk Mountain through 5 a.m. Saturday, with gusts up to 70 mph expected late Friday morning through Friday evening.

Rolling closures are also in effect for the westbound lanes between Cheyenne and Laramie as well as the eastbound lanes between Rock Springs and Rawlins.

Rolling closures are intended to prevent traffic from piling up in the communities along I-80 during prolonged closures.

Also closed is US 30/287 between WY 34 and I-80 at Walcott Junction.

In the Rock Springs area, US 191 is closed between the Utah border and the closure gate just south of I-80. WY 430 is closed to all non-local traffic between Colorado and Rock Springs.