Mills PD Identifies Man Arrested After Driving Into River

Mills police arrested a man Tuesday afternoon on DUI charges after he allegedly crashed his car into the North Platte River in Mills.

Mills police detective Terry Good said Bryson Manthei, 23, was arrested for driving under the influence after his car ended up in the river shortly after 2:30 p.m. Manthei was traveling south on Wyoming Boulevard in Mills shortly before the wreck happened.

Good said witnesses described seeing Manthei "driving erratically" before the crash. At some point, Manthei's vehicle left the road before ending up in the river. Manthei was already out of the car by the time police arrived.

Manthei was checked out at the scene and did not need to be taken to the hospital. After Manthei took field sobriety tests, he was arrested on charges of driving under the influence.

Manthei is expected to appear in Natrona County Circuit Court Wednesday.