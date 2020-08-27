Mills Police Seek Public’s Help in Finding School Vandals

The Mills Police Department says three people are being sought after they caused significant damage to the Mills school by breaking windows and vandalizing the building Thursday evening.

In a Facebook post, the department added that anyone who provides information leading to the successful prosecution and conviction of the suspects is "subject to a $500 reward."

According to the statement, both the Mills Elementary School and Mountain View School have been damaged repeatedly. Repair costs have been estimated to be $2,500 and $50,000 respectively.

Anyone with information should call 307-266-4796.