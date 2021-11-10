Motorist Leaves Elderly Wyoming Woman In Street After Hitting Her

Police in Torrington say an elderly woman is recovering after a motorist seriously injured her in a hit-and-run incident recently.

Police say they have identified the car and motorist involved and along with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation and Wyoming Highway Patrol are continuing to investigate the incident. That information will be turned over to prosecutors once the investigation is complete

That's according to a post on the Torrington Police Department Facebook page. The incident happened on Friday, November 5 at the intersection of Main Street and 23rd Avenue. According to the original post, police were called to the scene:

''on the report of an elderly female who was laying in the street.

When officers and EMS staff arrived at the scene, it was apparent that the female had been struck by a vehicle. She was transported to Community Hospital by Torrington EMS with serious injuries.

Officers worked with nearby businesses and located camera footage of the incident. The preliminary review of the footage confirmed that the female pedestrian was struck by a light-colored, mid-sized sedan, as she was crossing the street. The vehicle stopped briefly and then continued driving eastbound on East 23rd Avenue after the collision." But police say the woman's family has given them permission to say that she seems to be recovering well. So far neither the name of the victim or the alleged hit-and-run driver has been released.