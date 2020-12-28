Casper Police Department Asking for Public Assistance in Hit and Run Case
The Casper Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in solving a hit and run case that occurred back in October of this year.
According to a social media post from the CPD, a black Mitsubishi Outlander was hit by an unknown vehicle on October 17, 2020, while parked in the Keg and Cork parking lot. The collision occurred at approximately 11:57 p.m.
"The vehicle sustained substantial damage," the post noted. "The damage reflected a distinct diamond plate imprint on the front of the vehicle consistent with a potential truck or SUV as the suspected vehicle involved.
Posted by Casper Police Department on Monday, December 28, 2020