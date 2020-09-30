Mullen Fire Grows Closer to 100,000 Acres, No Containment

The uncontained Mullen Fire in southeastern Wyoming continues to inch closer to 100,000 acres in size.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, the blaze is at 96,757 acres and is 0% contained. It's burning in the Medicine Bow National Forest.

According to the federal fire management website InciWeb, firefighters expect another day of active fire behavior.

On Wednesday, crews will work to limit the fire's growth in the communities of Albany, Sheep Mountain, Woods Landing, Foxborough, Fox Park and Rob Roy. It continues to be wind-drive and is expected to move toward the Colorado border.

Additional equipment and personnel continue to arrive as they are released from other incidents throughout the US.

As of Tuesday, 887 personnel are assigned to the fire. A fleet of 20 aircraft has been crucial in cooling the fire's edge and helping with structure protection.

The potential for the fire to spread continues to be high and is expected to stay that way for at least the next 72 hours.

On Tuesday, Albany County Undersheriff Josh DeBree said 29 dwellings and 31 outbuildings have been destroyed in the fire. It's currently not safe for property owners to personally inspect the damage.

Evacuations remain in effect for:

Rambler

Albany

Fox Park

Wold

Woods Landing

Graham and adjacent areas

Lower Keystone

Moore's Gulch

Areas near Sheep Mountain to Lake Hattie Reservoir are under pre-evacuation notices along with the town of Centennial.