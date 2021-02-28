Natrona County Arrest Log (2/24/21 – 2/26/21)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.

This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Robin Collins -- hold for probation and parole, public intoxication.

Douglas Dickey -- voyeurism.

Joshua Feather -- domestic battery.

Kayla Harmon -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, fail to comply (x2), county warrant/hold for agency.

Ronald Higgins -- driving while under the influence, open container in vehicle.

Sean Lavin -- driving while under the influence, controlled substance possession, auto insurance, open container in vehicle, driving while under suspension.

Chatille Mapp -- fail to comply, driving while under suspension.

Madison McCarthy -- fail to comply (x2), controlled substance possession, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Benjamin Means -- hold for probation and parole.

Dakota Mitchell -- driving while under the influence.

Anthony Mock -- hold for probation and parole.

Jay Montoya -- driving while license suspended/revoked.

Kristine Nelson -- fail to appear, controlled substance possession.

Bud Perry -- fail to appear (x2).

Jessie Sicocan -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, contract hold/billing.

Tyler Smith -- fail to appear.

Kayelee Thomas -- controlled substance possession, driving while under suspension, open container in vehicle, registration violation, hold for probation and parole.

Elaine Thompson -- fail to comply.

Gwen Timm -- fail to appear (x2).

Michelle Willis -- hold for probation and parole.

