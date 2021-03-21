Natrona County Arrest Log (3/16/21 – 3/19/21)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Pamela Barnhill -- driving while under the influence, two and three lane.

Dawn Haworth -- fail to comply.

Mark Henry -- courtesy hold/other agency.

Michael Henry -- auto burglary, burglary, larceny, fraud/credit card, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Theresa Hunter -- fail to appear (x2).

Brittany Irby -- fail to appear.

Gregory Jackson -- public intoxication.

Eric Lee -- fail to appear.

Tiffany Madrid -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Stephan McNaughton -- fail to comply (x2), district court bench warrant.

Jay Montoya -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Ashley Morrison -- courtesy hold/other agency.

Triston Quiroz -- domestic battery, strangulation of a household member.

Brendon Rosebush -- controlled substance possession, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, interference with a peace officer, attempt to elude, turning at intersection.

Luv Shiner -- district court bench warrant (x2).

Austin Spurlin -- interference with a peace officer.

James Tanner -- hold for probation and parole.

Dale Vigil -- marijuana -possession.

Robert Ybarra -- contract hold.

Ramon Wise -- shoplifting, hold for probation and parole.

