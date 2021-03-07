Natrona County Arrest Log (3/3/21 – 3/5/21)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.

This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Nathan Biberston -- hold for probation and parole.

Marcus Brown -- public intoxication.

Ronald Castaneda -- immigration hold.

Glenn Clifford -- fail to comply.

Daniel Coombs -- National Crime Information Center hit.

Angelo Costalez -- serve jail time.

Alan Fancher -- hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary.

Brian Gilbert -- hold for district court.

Jamie Groathouse -- driving while under the influence, open container in vehicle.

Andrew Gunzenhauser -- attempts/conspire, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession with intent to deliver.

Shelby Hankins -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, controlled substance possession.

Shadow Heckert -- marijuana possession.

Kenneth Koons -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, under the influence of a controlled substance.

Robert Larsen -- burglary, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, aggravated assault, interference with a peace officer, petty larceny, courtesy hold/other agency.

Sandra Lynes -- attempts/conspire.

Melanie Macmillan -- fail to comply.

Zachariah Morton -- driving while under suspension, auto insurance, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Maria Orozco -- serve jail time.

David Owyhee -- driving while under the influence, driving while under suspension, controlled substance possession, fail to register as a sex offender.

Steven Perry -- driving while under suspension.

Echo Pollock -- fail to appear, hold for probation and parole, controlled substance possession.

Michael Poulos -- serve jail time.

Kenneth Purvis -- fighting at public gatherings (x2), public intoxication, National Crime Information Center hit, public intoxication.

Charles Raines -- driving while under the influence, interference with a peace officer, auto insurance, hit and run.

Raymond Ramirez -- serve jail time.

Colin Rundell -- controlled substance possession, district court bench warrant.

Richard Smithers -- public intoxication, resisting arrest, open container in vehicle, littering.

Eduardo Solis -- fail to comply.

Kirk Steffey -- county warrant/hold for agency.

Michael Stevenson -- criminal warrant (x2), fail to appear (x2).

James Taylor -- public intoxication, fighting at public gatherings, marijuana possession.

Dacota Thompson -- fail to appear, hold for probation and parole.

Antonio Vera -- public intoxication.

True Ven John -- fail to appear (x2).

Jennifer Wagner -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, larceny.

Herbert Wheeler -- public intoxication, controlled substance possession.

Amber Wilson -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Jeremy Wilson -- serve jail time.

