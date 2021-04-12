Natrona County Arrest Log (4/9/21 – 4/12/21)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Robin Alcorn -- county warrant/hold for agency.

Jordan Alegria -- fail to appear.

Bradley Allgeier -- fail to comply.

Jordan Anthony -- fail to appear (x2).

Noah Brockmier -- driving while under suspension.

Mark Coulter -- driving while under the influence, open container.

Travis Dees -- National Crime Information Center hit.

Colton Frye -- county warrant/hold for agency.

Aaron Harper -- strangulation of a household member, district court bench warrant.

Karen Heitzman-Hout -- hold for probation and parole.

Joseph Hoffman -- controlled substance possession, interference with a peace officer.

Kenneth Koons -- open container, public intoxication.

Stephan Mair -- hold for probation and parole.

Michael Moore -- public intoxication, resisting arrest.

Raegan Moore -- controlled substance possession, interference with a peace officer.

Peyton Owens -- public intoxication.

Charles Pratt -- district court bench warrant.

Timothy Schnepper -- district court bench warrant.

Donald Scott -- disturbing the peace.

Matthew Sexton -- public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance.

Valerie Vasquez -- driving while under the influence, insurance violation - no current liability, open container.

Jordan Whitlock -- driving while license suspended, insurance violation - no current liability.

Jasha Wolfe -- public intoxication.

Ashley Workman -- serving weekends.

