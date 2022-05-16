Natrona County Arrest Log (5/11/22 – 5/16/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Jeffrey Alcala -- DWUI, Driving Under Suspension

Nathan Brown -- Drive Without Interlock Device 1st Offense

Loral Combe -- Interfere with Peace Officer

Lillian Cook-Starkey -- Liquor Law-Minors in Possession/Public I, Public Intoxication Prohibited

Travis Dangler -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Kimberly Duran -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Perry Fast Wolf -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More, Open Container Alcohol/Moving Vehicle - 1st Offense, Possess Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 Gram, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, DWUS

Henry Goggles -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Nicholas Helton -- Aggravated Assault and Battery, Property Destruction: $1000 or More

Noelia Herrera-Mares -- District Court Bench Warrant, Fail to Comply

Jeremiah Kemme -- DWUI

Leanna LaFleur -- District Court Bench Warrant

Austin Martin -- District Court Bench Warrant

Shade Meacham -- Serve Jail Time

Forrest Moore -- Serve Jail Time

Herman Moss -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency x2

Jesse Mostaert -- Theft - $1000 or More, Property Destruction: $1000 or More, Criminal Trespass

Latisha Ohlrogge -- Hold for Other Agency

Deandre Phillips -- District Court Bench Warrant x2, Fail to Comply

DeAngela Picek -- Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended, or Revoked, Drive Without Interlock Device 1st Offense

Shane Phelps -- Fail to Appear

Rico Renfro -- Disturbing the Peace-Acts in a violent/t

Carl Rogers -- Fail to Comply

Djynn Sady -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Marijuana-Possession, Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F

Tonia Stanley -- Criminal Warrant

Bruce Sterling -- Fail to Comply

Carolyn Stice -- Controlled Substance Possession x2, Interference with Peace Officer, County Warrant/Hold for Agency, Fail to Appear, Criminal Warrant, Fail to Appear

Brittney Towe -- Domestic battery

Randy Weber -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Shelley Woodfield -- Fail to Comply