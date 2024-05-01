Natrona County Arrest Log (4/30/24 – 5/1/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Rebecca Frontela, 26 - Serve Jail Time

Clarissa Dowell, 40 - Serve Jail Time

Jordan Oldman, 31 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary, Criminal Warrant

Jeremy Schultz, 49 - Failure to Comply, District Court Bench Warrant

Steve Knox, 53 - Criminal Warrant

Brooke Olson, 41 - Use Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II or III

Timothy Post, 18 - Failure to Comply

Nichole Greenleaf, 55 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear

Joel Anderson, 28 - Interfere With Peace Officer, Flee or Attempt to Elude Police, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams, Failure to Appear

Bobby Davis, 35 - Failure to Comply, Resisting Arrest,

Thomas Taylor, 69 - Serve Jail Time

