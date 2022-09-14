Natrona County Arrest Log (9/12/22 – 9/14/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Get our free mobile app

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Kevin Acosta Morales -- Criminal Warrant

Manuel Alvarado-Serrano -- Immigration Hold

Andrew Barrett -- Fail to Appear, Bond Revocation

Seth Cook -- Criminal Warrant, Take Controlled Substance or Liquid Into Jail, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Bonnie Corkle -- Fail to Appear

Anthony DiPatre -- Hold for Other Agency

Kenneth Doherty -- Hold for probation and Parole

Daniel Harris -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Jeremiah Kemme -- Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply

Ronald Knapp -- Fail to Comply

Austin McClain -- Fail to Appear x2, District Court Bench Warrant x2, Criminal Warrant x2, Courtesy Hold Other Agency x2

Allen McConnell -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More, Open Container Alcohol/Moving Vehicle - 1st Offense, Complimentary Auto Insurance

Isiaha Moore -- Fail to Comply

Trevor Moore -- Hold for probation and Parole

David Owyhee -- Hold for probation and Parole

DeAngela Picek -- Criminal Warrant

Ricky Perry -- NCIC Hit

April Reed -- District Court Bench Warrant x2

Kenneth Richards -- Hold for probation and Parole

Sarah Sjol -- Fail to Appear

Chad Stewart -- Fail to Comply

Jaden Wilson-Derby -- Fail to Comply x2, Fail to Appear

Crystal Wirtala -- Fail to Appear x2

Dillion Wise -- Fail to Appear

Daniel Yates -- Hold for probation and Parole

A Quick Retelling of the "The Wyoming Incident" Various versions of "The Wyoming Incident" can be found all over the internet. Below is what seems to be the most widely shared story...but is it true?