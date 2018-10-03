The Natrona County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the public in locating a man who left the Casper Re-Entry Center and did not return as scheduled.

Sgt. Aaron Shatto says 29-year-old Joshua Crook was originally sentenced Sept 14, 2017 by District Judge Catherine Wilking on a charge of child endangerment by methamphetamine.

Crook is described as standing 5'10" tall and weighing 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Shatto says Crook failed to return from work release at 7 p.m. Tuesday and was reported as having escaped shortly before 10 p.m.

Anyone who sees Crook or has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Natrona County Sheriff's Office at 307-235-9282.