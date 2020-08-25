Natrona County Group Is Showing Appreciation To First Responders

What started as an idea to help show our local first responders that they are valued and appreciated by their community has taken on a life of its own.

Brenda Hurless, Karla Dundas, Lisa Uhrich, and Dianne Reidt are the ladies behind the Thank a First Responder-Natrona County Facebook Page and it all began with a small brainstorming session.

All four ladies have a heart for our first responders for a variety of reasons.

It was extremely upsetting to them when they learned that with today's current political climate many good men and women that were first responders locally were feeling discouraged.

They ordered 1,000 armbands that say "I support our first responders, Casper Strong!"

Their goal was to sell the bands at the weekly Food For Thought Market for $1 each and use the money to make gift baskets for first responders.

The support they received was above and beyond their expectations, with some people giving them $20 for a single armband.

They decided to form a Facebook group called Thank a First Responder- Natrona County.

Take a look at the photo gallery below to see how their dream has grown, and all the good it has done in our community.

Don't those pictures just make you smile?

If you want to help these ladies on their mission to find a way to thank each and every first responder in our community head over to their Facebook group.

There you can find opportunities to volunteer your time, an Amazon.com shopping list, and you can also nominate a First Responder to receive a basket.

You can also find the ladies every Tuesday night at the Food For Thought Market at David Street station.