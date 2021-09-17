BREAKING: Multiple First Responders Rescue Driver After Car Drives Into North Platte River

Multiple agencies have responded to an incident near North Poplar and First Street, in which a vehicle drove off the road and into the North Platte River.

The Casper Police Department released a statement, saying multiple first responders arrived at the scene and were able to rescue the single occupant from the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle has been taken to Wyoming Medical Center with serious injuries.

The Casper Police ask that the public avoid the area for the time being, as they conduct their investigation.

More details will be offered by K2 Radio News as soon as they become available.

