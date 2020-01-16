Natrona County School District Employee Accused of Sex Crime

A Natrona County School District employee is accused of sexually abusing a minor.

The Casper Police Department declined to name the adult male who was arrested.

Police say that the man's crimes may have been connected to the scope of his employment with the school district.

The police department did not say what the employee's duties with the school district are.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Casper Police Department at 307-235-8472. Police say that Natrona County School District has put in place an "appropriate safeguard" to prevent the students from having contact with the suspect.

In a written statement, the school district said it is working with law enforcement in response to the investigation.

"As soon as we can lawfully do so, we will share more information," the statement says.

As this is an ongoing investigation, the police department says it will release more information at a later time.

State law prohibits public employees from releasing the names of those accused of sex crimes until they are arraigned in district court.

This story will be updated.