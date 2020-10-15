Four high school students and one elementary school staff member have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a prepared statement from the Natrona County School District on Thursday.

The Casper-Natrona County Health Department notified the district of the five cases: one Natrona County High School student, three Kelly Walsh High School students, and one Evansville Elementary School staff member.

On Friday, the district said 44 students and 26 staff members who have been directed to quarantine by the Casper-Natrona County Health Department or their designated healthcare provider.

The district has provided the applicable student directory information to the health department to assist with contacting the affected individuals. The health department also will provide affected parents or guardians with further information and actions.

If you receive a phone call or message from the health department, please contact them immediately to avoid delays in the contact tracing process.

If your student is identified as a requiring to quarantine or isolate by the health department, the district will work to provide remote learning and instruction.

If you have any questions regarding the process of identifying what constitutes a close contact, questions about quarantine or isolation, or COVID-19 testing please contact the appropriate health officials at the health department at (307) 577-9892.

