Natrona County Voters Elect Two Republicans to Commission

Two Republicans won the top votes in the Natrona County Commission race.

Incumbent Brook Kaufman, who was appointed to the position in February 2019, received 19,802 votes of the total 49,485 votes cast, according to the unofficial results from the Natrona County Clerk's Office.

Mills Fire Chief Dave North came in second with 18,894 votes.

Democrat Terry Wingerter, a veteran of Casper and county politics, came in third with 10,500 votes.

There were 289 write in votes, according to the unofficial results.

North will replace commissioner Forrest Chadwick, who decided to not run for re-election.

The other three commissioners are Chairman Rob Hendry, Paul Bertoglio and Jim Milne.

