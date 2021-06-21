Natrona County Will Enter Stage 1 Fire Restrictions This Week

Natrona County will enter stage 1 burning restrictions this week, meaning no open burning will be allowed until they are lifted.

It's unclear when that will happen.

The Natrona County Fire District says to complete all open burning by 11 a.m. Tuesday. No burn permits will be issued until further notice.

According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, the area is expected to see milder temperatures on Monday. However, highs are expected to reach the lower 90s beginning Tuesday.

Under stage 1 restrictions:

Discharging fireworks and all outdoor fires in unimproved areas is prohibited.

Only campfires at residences or campsites with a fire ring centered within a minimum of a 15-feet cleared radius of burnable materials are allowed.

Trash and refuse fires between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. must be inside containers with spark arrested located within a cleared radius of a minimum of 15 feet of burnable materials.

Charcoal fires within enclosed grills are permitted.

Use of acetylene cutting, electric arc welders or metal grinding in a cleared radius of 15-feet of burnable materials are allowed.

The use of portable stoves, lanterns using gas, jellied petroleum, pressurized liquid fuel or fully enclosed stove and open fire branding activities in a cleared radius of 15 feet of burnable materials is permitted.

Additionally, the area is expected to see breezy weather. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph later in the week.

The fire district will release further information on the burn restrictions on Wednesday.