NCSD 2020 Graduation Ceremonies Announced

Casper - Kelly Walsh High School, Natrona County High School, Midwest High School, Roosevelt High School, and the entire community is honored to celebrate the graduating class of 2020.

Under the guidance of the Board of Trustees, high school leadership teams worked together with their school communities to identify a plan for graduation ceremonies.

Undoubtedly, the ceremonies look different than many had dreamed of, and with that comes understandable sadness and disappointment, but we hope you create some positive, lasting memories in spite of the current circumstances.

Each high school is working diligently to provide a meaningful celebration and to ensure all graduating seniors are honored and celebrated. It is of significant importance to honor the educational journey of graduating seniors by recognizing their dedicated work for the past 13 years in order to make it to this monumental occasion in their educational journey.

One of the many joys about living in Casper is the community connectedness. We understand the desire of many extended family members, friends, and community members to assist in the celebration and honoring of the Class of 2020!

In order to follow social distancing and health guidelines provided by the Casper-Natrona County Health Department, the graduation ceremonies will be limited attendance for students and their immediate family members only. Specific details for graduates and their families have been shared by the individual high schools.

We want to encourage our entire community to help us celebrate these tremendous students and their accomplishments by tuning into a Livestream provided by Townsquare Media, made possible by the McMurry Foundation – “Paying It Forward”.

Viewers can watch the Livestream from home by tuning into 104.7 KISS-FM’s YouTube Channel, or via KISS-FM’s Facebook Live – complete instructions and links available at kisscasper.com, and all ceremonies will be separately archived for later viewing.

KWHS Livestream will start at 7:00 PM on May 28th, 2020

NCHS Graduation Livestream will start at 7:00 PM on May 29th, 2020

RHS Livestream will start at 2:00 PM on May 29th, 2020

Midwest High School has identified an alternative plan to accommodate their community stakeholders - please see the school for additional details on ceremony attendance

The Casper Events Center will remain limited access for only graduates and their immediate family members during the fireworks show at the conclusion of the ceremonies. We encourage our community members to enjoy the show from their homes as we celebrate the class of 2020!

For those family members and graduates attending ceremonies at the Events Center, please review the below information to ensure a safe and memorable celebration honoring all graduates. (*Seniors, specific information on ceremony details has been provided by your school - please contact them with questions.)

IN-PERSON ATTENDEES:

Stay home if you are sick

Graduates have been provided specific parking directions from individual schools - only those with a parking pass will be allowed to enter the event

Social distancing guidelines as provided by the Casper-Natrona County Health Department must be followed - maintain 6ft distance when applicable

Those in attendance should remain within their vehicle or assigned parking area

Masks/face coverings are recommended of staff members, guests, parents/guardians, and students when they are in public settings whenever they cannot maintain 6 feet of distance from others

The use of alcohol and drugs are prohibited

No firearms or any type of weapon will be allowed on the premise

The use of fireworks by individuals is prohibited

Please refrain from tobacco use

No BBQ grills or other “tailgating” cooking will be allowed

No camper trailers or RV’s will be allowed

Your vehicle must fit in the designated space provided. Oversized vehicles will be asked to park in the unpaved lots- this is being done to ensure all attendees can see the stage

No pets will be allowed on-site - Service Animals will be allowed

To honor the celebration of all graduates, please refrain from noise distractions such as car horns, bells, and loudspeakers until the conclusion of the ceremony.

Restrooms and hand sanitizing stations will be available for public use

It is encouraged you bring water with you, snacks are also permitted

We are beyond grateful for the support and encouragement provided to our students, staff, and schools by the entire community. The community support shown has without a doubt made this very difficult situation a little bit easier for so many students and families. Our community continues to rise above, together, to make Casper a terrific place to work, live, and call home.

To the graduating class of 2020, Casper is proud of you and we wish you the absolute best as you move forward to continued success in your future endeavors!

Congratulations to the Class of 2020!

Thank you to the NCSD Board of Trustees, the Casper-Natrona County Health Department, Townsquare Media, Wild Bunch Productions, the Casper Events Center, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office, the Casper Police Department, David Street Station, Central Wyoming Fairgrounds, The McMurry Foundation, Casper Area Education Foundation, and especially the staff, students, school families, and community members for assisting us in making this a memorable celebration for seniors!