Need A Career Change? This Is Wyoming’s Highest Paying Job

Let's say you're just getting out of high school and you still have no idea what you want to do as a career, or maybe you're in college and the field you've been studying in isn't quite what you'd hope it'd be, or maybe you're just looking for a change in general. If you're mainly motivated by a great salary, the website Zippia has you covered.

Zippia researched the highest paying careers/occupations in the country. Not surprisingly, the highest paying jobs are nearly unanimous, at least the career field is. Every state but Michigan had an occupation in the medical field. They went with Airline Pilot.

Wyoming is no different with the job field, our highest paying job is also in the medical field, which, honestly, I figured there'd be a really high-paying job in the energy field since we have a lot of that. Maybe a scientist or some sort of manager.

What is Wyoming's highest-paying job?

As I mentioned, it's in the medical field. It's an Anesthesiologist. That is Wyoming's highest-paying job. That kind of makes sense, but it's not the first job I would think of, either in general or in the medical field.

Anesthesiologists in Wyoming make an average salary, according to Zippia, of $281,070. From what I could tell, of the states that that was the highest paying job, Wyoming pays the most by around 10 grand.

If you're looking for that perfect paying career field and you really love chemistry, this might be the gig for you.

