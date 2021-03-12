New Batman Short Has Casper Ties [VIDEO]

A brand new short film from YouTube channel, Bat In The Sun, was partially financed by Casper resident Roy Edwards. The 25-minute short film is titled: "Batman; Dying Is Easy".

The film was very well done and actually has some big named stars like Michael Madsen, from films like the Quetin Tarantino's The Hateful Eight and Kill Bill: Vol. 1.

Other than the financial aspect, the short film has another Casper tie. The part of Batman ally, Commissioner Gordon, is played by Starship Troopers lead actor, Casper Van Dien. That film was filmed in the Casper area, at Hell's Half Acre.