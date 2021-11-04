New Rescued Treasures Location Opening This Week In Casper

Rescued Treasures, which is a ministry of the Wyoming Rescue Mission, announced that a new location will open this week.

The organization previously announced the new location last month.

Get our free mobile app

"Get excited!" the Wyoming Rescue Mission posted on Facebook.

"The moment you — and we — have been waiting for... Rescued Treasures West opens TOMORROW for both SHOPPING and DONATION drop-offs" Rescued Treasurers Thifrt store posted on Thursday.

Work on the new store has been underway for quite some time, as the building has already been built at the new location, which is on Casper's West Side on CY Avenue.

Per their Facebook Page, "Rescued Treasures Thrift Store is a ministry of Wyoming Rescue Mission. We offer a large selection of quality, used clothing, furniture, sporting goods, appliances and much more at incredible prices!"

As a subsidiary of the Wyoming Rescue Mission, many of the proceeds from the store directly impact the homeless community of Casper.

The store's hours will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.