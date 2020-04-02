Rocky Mountain Power Gives $30,000 To Wyoming Rescue Mission

The Rocky Mountain Foundation has given a $30,000 grant to the Wyoming Rescue Mission to assist during the COVID-19 crisis.

In total, Rocky Mountain Power donated $311,500 to community-serving organizations within the company's service area in Wyoming, Utah and Idaho that may see a surge in demands during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are extremely grateful for this incredible generosity in these very challenging times,” Brad Hopkins, executive director of the Wyoming Rescue Mission, said in a news release. “It is a stark reality that those struggling with homelessness have no home quarantine option. The Rocky Mountain Power Foundation’s generosity in this critical time will lead the way in restoring our neighbors in need.”

Other agencies in Wyoming receiving grants include the Wyoming Hunger Initiative, Boys and Girls Club of Glenrock and the Align Team.