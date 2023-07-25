9-year-Old Casper Youth Donates ‘Lemonade Day’ Earnings to Charity

The good works of a child can often restore your faith in humanity.

Thus was the case when 9-year-old Layne S., donated the entirety of his hard-earned gains from the recent citywide Lemonade Day event in Casper, to the Wyoming Rescue Mission. to hep those less fortunate then himself.

The official Wyoming Rescue Mission Facebook page shared this heartfelt story and a picture of young Layne. The caption stated:

We want to highlight one of our youngest donors, nine-year-old Layne, for making a difference in the community! Layne was excited to set up a lemonade stand. 🍋 Layne raised $57 and told his parents, “I think I will give it to people who don't have food and water, like homeless people.” While his parents encouraged him to save some of his earnings, Layne was dedicated to donating 100% of his funds to the Wyoming Rescue Mission. Thank you, Layne, for being a cheerful giver! Your generosity is a blessing to us all! ❤️

Hebrews 13:16: “And do not forget to do good and to share with others, for with such sacrifices God is pleased.”

Layne's contribution is not only a testament to his kindness, but also to the good home training of his parents.

