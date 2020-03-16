Wyoming Rescue Mission Prepares for Possible COVID-19 Outbreak

The Wyoming Rescue Mission in central Casper is taking precautions as it cares for the homeless due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, its executive director said in a news release on Monday.

”We have a contingency plan and flexible policies and procedures in place to accommodate public health recommendations in the event of sickness among our staff or the homeless population we serve," Brad Hopkins said.

The mission at 230 N. Park St. also seeks donations for its guests, many of whom have compromised immune systems and are vulnerable to infections, Hopkins said.

"Our guests who are elderly or disabled are at the top of mind as we consider our response to the potential for an outbreak like the coronavirus," he said.

Dave Matthews, director of the mission's men's program, said guests with symptoms will be quarantined in a dedicated sick room.

“We will contact the public health department and follow its recommendations, by getting potentially infected guests to testing and into a safe quarantine location," Matthews said.

The shelters and other areas are routinely disinfected, and staff are taking the precautions advised by health officials: thoroughly washing hands, covering coughing or sneezing with a tissue, and avoiding touching eyes and face.

The mission also keeps its shelves stocked, but it needs the public's help.

It is asking for donations of bar and liquid soap, foaming hand sanitizer, tissues, toilet paper, disinfectants, disposable face masks and gloves; and food including fresh fruits and vegetables, milk, eggs, bottled water and healthy snacks.

Donations can be dropped off at the mission, and cash donations can be made online at wyomission.org.

For more information, call Denise Lyons Kleemeyer 307-351-1195 or email dlyons@wyomission.org.