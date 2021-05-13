New Study States Wyoming Is ‘Not’ One of the Grossest States

The Cowboy State can revel in one of the smaller victories. According to a new study conducted by career search website, Zippia, we are not one of the grossest states in the country.

Overall, Wyoming ranked pretty well. Out of all fifty states, we ranked 44th, making us one of the least grossest states.

I really got a kick out of this study, because of the metrics that were used to decide which states were the most gross. Here were the top three:

Dirty Air

Trash, or the percentage of each state that is landfill

Spread of illness like the flu

While those metrics make since, these were just hilarious:

Mayo Recipes

Croc wearing

I personally love mayo, but I've never owned a pair of crocs or even worn them before.

While our obvious dense population probably assisted greatly with our overall ranking, I'm honestly just happy we beat out our neighbors in Colorado and Utah.