Wyoming Is One of the Nerdiest States and We Couldn’t Be More Happy

Have you ever wondered how nerdy is Wyoming when compared to the rest of the country? We now have your answer.

A recent study conducted by Zippia shows just how nerdy each state really is. The Cowboy State came in at the #14 spot, which in my opinion, is just high enough to still be cool, but not quite on the super geek level.

So how did Zippia come up with their ranking system? They used data gleaned from Google Trends based on things like:

Star Wars

Star Trek

Dungeons Dragons

Live action role-playing game (LARPing)

Harry Potter

It's no surprise that we scored in the top 15, even though we're not the most populated area. In recent years, we've added comic book conventions, both here in Casper and In Cheyenne.

Nerd culture has been on the rise worldwide in the last couple of decades. Just look at how the superhero movie genre has blossomed into a multi-billionaire dollar enterprise. The list of highest-grossing movies of all time has five comic book films in the top 15, with Avengers: Endgame holding the #1 spot and two Star Wars movies being there as well. That's half the of the top 15!

Being into nerdy things is no longer considered a bad thing. With that being said, this Wyomingite well wear this statistic like a badge of honor.