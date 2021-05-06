New Video Shows Grizzly 399 and Her Cubs Pigging Out on Berries

She's probably the most photographed grizzly in the world and moments like this are part of the reason. New video shows Grizzly 399 and her cubs going to town on berries in the Wyoming wild.

This is a new video share by Fy Nyth. If that name sounds familiar, it should. She's the woman who built her own tiny house in the remote part of western Wyoming. Here's what Fy said about this latest encounter with this famous bear family:

More footage of Grizzly 399 and her four cubs as they picked and munched berries last fall near my house. It was fascinating to be able to watch them pick dried berries from the same wild patches that I myself had picked buckets full from earlier in the year.

Here are some important things to note. Fy captured all of this video with cameras featuring mega-zoom lenses. Another important fact is that Fy delayed sharing this video until Grizzly 399 and her cubs were not in her area so she didn't give away their location. She's also NOT the woman who was warned by Game and Fish about feeding Grizzly 399 last fall.

Just watch these bears completely load up on berries.

It's believed that Grizzly 399 is 25 years old and has had 16 cubs in her lifetime. Looks like this current group of young ones is eating well and that might be a massive bear understatement.

