TV Show Features Spearfish Canyon Off Grid Living

The idea of moving out west and living off the grid has become trendy enough that there are now several TV shows dedicated to showcasing those who do it.

The DIY network (Do It Yourself) has featured a Spearfish Canyon home built in shipping container style.

I wish I could have brought you this story sooner. This home build actually debuted back in 2017 with several episodes dedicated to their rather unique house. The only reason I know about it is that they have been repeating the episodes recently.

Jared “Cappie” Capp, is the homeowner. He is the owner of Pangea Design, of Spearfish and is known in the area for his natural building and designs.

“It was fascinating. It really was,” Capp said of the process. “It was an honor to be asked … there’s a lot of really accomplished builders in this country, and in this world, for that matter, and I was flattered to be chosen from a group of a lot of people, that they thought what I did was interesting enough to come out and film me.” (Black Hills Pioneer).

His interest in building homes like this comes from his own life experience. Capp was born and raised in Spearfish and joined the Air Force after high school. That allowed him to travel the world. He saw many different ways to build homes while he was out there. Many of those building designs were long-lasting and very low cost.

After his military service, he started building these homes. Since then he’s built and taught across the country.

