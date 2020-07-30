New Wyoming Trail Cam Video May Be Best Thing Ever

I have pretty high standards for trail cam videos. I've seen a lot of them, but the new one that's just been shared by Wyoming Game and Fish may be the best thing ever. I am not exaggerating at all.

This is 7 1/2 minutes of pure Wyoming wildlife bliss. Pay special attention to the moose early on that seems like he's auditioning for a movie roll.

So many deer, moose and elk. Whoever at Wyoming Game and Fish that picked the one trail cam location where numerous moose were feeding deserves an honorary lunch.

There was a story from Cowboy State Daily a few months ago about how the Wyoming moose population is dropping due to many different converging issues. They stated that over a 2 year period the moose population in our state had dropped by as many as 4,000. That's staggering. Maybe this video is showing that our moose are getting their numbers back if trail cam numbers count.

I don't know about any of the wildlife population facts as they stand now in the summer of 2020. But, I do know that I can't get enough of these animals just doing their thing in the wild without tourists to dodge. Keep em coming, Wyoming Game and Fish.