WATCH: Coyote Surrounded By Deer, But Leaves Hungry

The Wyoming Migration Initiative strives to advance the understanding, appreciation, and conservation of Wyoming's migratory ungulates by conducting innovative research and sharing scientific information through public outreach.

To put it in terms I can understand, they hope to share the importance of conserving Wyoming wildlife's migratory trails through great social media posts.

The Wyoming Migration Initiative has placed multiple trail cams at "popular" migration crossings and often shares the best video clips with their followers.

This recent video they posted on Twitter of a confused Coyote in the midst of a Mule Deer migration to their Summer range made me laugh out loud.

At first, nothing seems out of the ordinary, a bunch of Mule Deer jumping a barbed-wire fence on their way to green grass and the land of plenty.

I can't tell if the Coyote is just like a kid in a candy store and simply can't pick which Deer looks like it's the tastiest, or if he simply has no clue how to take down a Deer.

Whatever is going on, it IS pretty fun to watch, especially as the last little chunky nugget of a Deer hops over the fence and leaves him all alone...and hungry.

Though I can't help but feel a bit badly for the Coyote.