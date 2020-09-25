Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury Is Getting a Disney Plus Series

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is over. But its top spy is getting his own series.

It looks like Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury will become the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe character to get his own Disney+ TV spotlight. Jackson has already played Nick Fury more than ten times, most recently in last summer’s Spider-Man: Far From Home. More, via Variety:

The exact plot details of the show are being kept under wraps, but multiple sources say Jackson is attached to star with Kyle Bradstreet attached to write and executive produce. Like all the other Marvel shows at Disney Plus, Marvel Studios will produce.

Jackson’s Fury appeared on a couple of episodes of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. on ABC, but he was never a regular character, with the show instead focusing on his former right-hand man Agent Coulson and his team. Nick Fury has had several Marvel Comics series of his own, including a 1960s series written and drawn by artist Jim Steranko called Nick Fury, Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. that’s widely regarded as one of the most groundbreaking and important of the era. He seems tailor-made for his on TV series.

The Nick Fury series joins an already ambitious slate of upcoming Disney+ Marvel Studios series, including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, She-Hulk, and What If...? — which will supposedly include the voice of Sam Jackson as Nick Fury. That dude stays busy. The first Marvel series on Disney+, WandaVision, is set to debut later in 2020.