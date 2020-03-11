The Northern Arapaho Tribe in central Wyoming on Wednesday issued a state of emergency in the midst of the spreading coronavirus.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the virus has yet to spread to Wyoming, though it has been found in several bordering states.

Wednesday's resolution authorizes and directs every tribal program director to implement their own coronavirus response without having to seek approval from the Northern Arapaho Business Council, the tribe's governing body.

Tribal employees have also been temporarily restricted from all non-essential travel. The business council will only approve travel that's deemed essential.

The business council will coordinate with federal, state and local officials to ensure the tribe receives necessary resources to effectively combat the virus.