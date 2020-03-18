NWS: 2-4 Inches of Snow in Casper, 5-7 for Casper Mountain

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory Wednesday, increasing its snowfall predictions ahead of a winter storm set to move through on Thursday.

Per the advisory, Casper is expected to see two to four inches of snow accumulation with winds gusting up to 25-30 mph. Casper Mountain may see five to seven inches of new snow.

Freezing drizzle is expected to accompany the snowfall from 3 a.m. through 12 p.m. Thursday, likely making some roadways extremely slick during the morning commute.

Area highways are expected to be covered with snow, and winds could cause drifting.

The advisory covers most of Natrona County and is in effect from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.

For the latest information on road conditions and closures, visit WyoRoad.info, call 511 or download the Wyoming 511 app.