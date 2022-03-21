Offensive Wyoming Town Names

We should change the name of Devil's Tower, we are told. Because it offends the people who's ancestors where here before our ancestors were here.

But what about the people who were here before them? Were they offended by the name that the new "natives" named it?

Native tribes fought over that land and it changed hands many times of thousands of years.

Each time the area was reconquered it was renamed.

That must have offended the previous owners every time it was changed.

We have several places in Wyoming named after HELL!

Hell's Half Acer for one.

And what about Devil's Gate? That must really upset some people.

I can't think of any place in Wyoming named after Heaven or angles?

The Lander City Council will convene for a regular meeting and work session on Tuesday, March 22nd, 6:00 PM. On the agenda is the possible name change of Squaw Creek.

But the word "squaw" just means "woman" or "wife."

Yet somehow it is now listed in Webster's Dictionary as "OFFENCIVE!"

OKAY FINE - Lets look at other Wyoming names and see what needs to be changed because it runs the slightest chance of offending someone.

There are many places in Wyoming named CRAZY WOMAN!

You have NO IDEA how many CRAZY WOMEN that are driven CRAZY when they see that name.

We have to change the name of Casper Wyoming because it offends GHOSTS!

It doesn't matter if we call them "friendly ghosts." It's just WRONG!

We have to change the name of Kemmerer because people with speech impediments, or those who suffer from dyslexia, like me, can't pronounce it.

Pinedale is offensive to the sage brush that live in the area.

There are far more sage brush then PINES! --- WHAT GIVES?

The name Carbon Country offends those who think CO2 is a pollutant and is leading to catastrophic climate change.

Here they are advocating for "Carbon Capture" and we have a town named after the stuff.

Cokeville offends Pepsi lovers and is a trigger warning for recovering drug attics.

A can of coke also contain CO2. So opening the can, or bottle, actually contributes to climate change, if you think about it. -- So, that's offensive too.

The Sundance Kid was named after the town of Sundance. But since The Sundance Kid became a criminal it is now an offensive name that must me changed.

The Grand Teton's were given their name by a Frenchman who thought the peaks looked like giant women's breasts.

Leave it to THE FRENCH to think of that.

So not only is that name offensive to some who hate vulgar speech, but to small breasted women as well.

The town of Bar Nunn is offensive to those who would like to bar SOME!

Not everyone is welcome.

Besides, the town does have a bar.

I'm sure if we keep digging we can find many other names in Wyoming that will offend someone in some way.

Not that name changing will help anything.

No matter what we rename it, we are offending someone else.

