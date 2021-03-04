‘On the Edge With Ichabod’ Pokes Lighthearted Fun at Wyoming

There are some hurtful videos on YouTube of comedians and random people making fun of the Cowboy State. Most of this is unwarranted. Wyoming is just the butt of many a joke. In the spirit of "cowboying up", you have to take some of it and exuberate our tough skin. If I'm being totally honest, occasionally, the jokes are actually funny.

YouTube channel, Anthony Ingraham (who goes by Tony), offers a series of redneck comedy videos with a character he calls Ichabod. In one of these such video, good ole Ichabod answers the question, "Where the Hell is Wyoming?" and gives some interesting history factoids, which are funny, but true.

If you are offended easily, this may not be the video for you. However, if you enjoy a good laugh, even if it's at your own expense (and don't mind a little off-color language), this video is definitely worth the 3.41 second watch.

In my personal opinion, it was funny enough to watch just on his take of the naming of the Grand Tetons, which is hilarious, but actually true (don't believe it, click here).

This video isn't new. It was originally published on March 3rd, 2012, which darn near 9 years to the date. I found it totally by accident, but I am so glad I did. I'd really like to see the Ichabod character do more. Maybe it's time for him to get his own TikTok account. I could really see him blowing up, kind of like Larry the Cable Guy. After all, it never hurts to have your niche.

Get our free mobile app