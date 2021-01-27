Peek Inside Ben & Jerry’s CEO’s Colorado Mansion

Remember those several times you ate your weight in Ben & Jerry's after a break up? (Just me?) We were paying for this dude's house.

Robb Report shared that the $5.5 million home of a former ice cream executive hit the market in 2020 and if you have the means to have a foyer and a pool then por qué no los dos, right?

The Golden, Colorado mansion is just shy of 14,000 square feet, according to the listing on Sotheby's International Realty. While the listing mentions its eight bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, chef's kitchen, guest house and wine tasting room, it doesn't mention the pool (???).

