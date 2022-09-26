PHOTOS: Mills Spring Ranch Barbecue & Hayrides

Cue the Earth, Wind & Fire! Do you remembah?

On Saturday the Spring Mills Ranch hosted a large gathering to celebrate Fall.

It was a beautiful afternoon on Casper Mountain. As if the trees and fresh air weren't enough, there was horseshoe, corn hole, and volleyball.

Mills Spring Ranch fed hundreds, even sending volunteers back to town to buy more food when it ran out.

The space, food, and trailer rides were all generously donated for the purpose of "relationships and culture being built across religious, cultural, and socioeconomic barriers" according to the Mills Spring Ranch director Brent Learned. And, indeed, their mission was successful.

Earlier, Learned told K2Radio News, "Events like this are important to strengthen the web of friendships throughout our community and enjoy life and the beauty of the changing seasons."

I watched the sun set from the last hayride of the night. I think others would agree, it was a wonderful way to soak up September in Wyoming.

Mills Spring Ranch Fall Fun