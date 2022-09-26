Casper Suffers Loss of Park School 3rd Grader, NC Science Teacher

Two Casper residents passed away on Saturday in a car accident.

Mateo Diaz, a Park School 3rd grader, and his father, Mauro Diaz, a science teacher at NCHS, did not survive the accident.

There will be a prayer vigil for the Diaz family beginning at 7 PM tonight at St. Patrick's Church.

All community members are welcome, regardless of religious affiliations or beliefs.

Immediately following the vigil a rosary will be led by Father Vaske and all are welcome to stay or leave.

"Our deepest sympathies, prayers, and condolences are with the family, friends, each of you, and all who knew and loved them both. We are working together with the family to ensure their wishes are respected. As we grieve and process this tragedy and tremendous loss, please continue to check in and take care of one another," read an email from Natrona County Schools issued to the families of Park School.

The Oilers, in a Facebook post, said, "the hockey community has a time honored tradition of placing 'sticks out' in remembrance and honor of a teammate who has lost their life. This is the practice of placing hockey sticks on the front porch and leaving the porch light on. Our teammate, Mateo, made quite the impression on everyone he came in contact with."

"Many of us knew him from the time he was born and enjoyed watching him grow up and follow in the hockey footsteps of his brothers. As a tribute to Mateo we would ask the hockey community to all join this week in leaving sticks out for Mateo to honor the terrific young man that he was."

A statement from Kelly Walsh High school said, “We are filled with the deepest sadness and our hearts are with our colleagues, friends, and family at natrona county high school, park elementary and all over casper during this difficult time.”

They have postponed the traditional parade of champions and game day posts until Friday in light of the recent tragedy.

The details of the car accident have not yet been released, but we will update the story when more information is known.

