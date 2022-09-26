Natrona County Arrest Log (9/21/22 – 9/24/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Kelly Allen -- Drive While License Suspended - If Suspended, Drive Without Interlock Device 1st Offense

Staci Barrera -- Fail to Comply, Criminal Warrant, Fail to Appear

Clinton Bock -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended, or Revoked, Drive Without Interlock Device 2nd + Offense, Fail to Provide Proof of Liability Insurance, Annual Cert of Registration, Probation Revocation by Police Officer

Bruce Bricker -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Marcus Brown -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Jammie Buck -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Jason Collins -- Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply

Mariah Edwards -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Hokashina Fast Horse -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck

Bradley Froke -- Fail to Comply

Samuel Hardy -- Serve Jail Time

Jeremiah Isbell -- Hold for probation and Parole

Yvonne Kessel -- Hold for District Court

Danny Mabbitt -- Hold for probation and Parole

Nadine McLeod -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More

Ramona Patino -- Pedestrian Under Influence of Alcohol or Cont, Breach of Peace

Harry Patterson -- Criminal Warrant

Terrell Porter -- Serve Jail Time

Joshua Pursel-Deavor -- Hold for CAC

Ivaleen Reed -- Drive While License Suspended - If Suspended, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense

Nathan Rhoades -- Hold for probation and Parole

Djynn Sady -- Bond Revocation

Stephanie Sitting Eagle -- DUI Alcohol =to> .08% - 3rd Offense Within 10, Drive Without Interlock Device 1st Offense, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended, or Revoked, Open Container Alcohol/Moving Vehicle - 1st Offense

Christopher Swenson -- Property Destruction: $1,000 or More, Burglary; Building

Joshua White -- Bond Revocation

