PHOTOS: Toy Town LEGO Contest Underway

Toy Town's annual LEGO contest has kicked off and continues through the 19th.

The competition has been going on since 1988, said Toy Town owner Darlene

Lockhart.

Thus far, the store had about 60 exhibits, which is on par to produce as many as last year, which totaled 106.

Lockhart explained that the tradition is meaningful to her because "it's special to see what children can do...it's stuff that's dear to their own lives."

One year a memorable competitor recreated a wedding scene in which she was the flower girl. Lockhart has seen lots of inspiration from competitors' favorite books and movies.

This year's theme involves an element of storytelling. The contestants have been asked to write up a story to accompany their piece.

k2radio news had the privilege of interviewing a contestant named Ruby (in the 7-9 year age category) who explained that her exhibit was a dual-sided story showcasing her love of Minecraft and an autobiographical scene in which she (in LEGO form) sits painting a picture with various friends and animals.

Vincent Brown (also in the 7-9 year age category) brought in his cargo ship, which was inspired by his love of ships like the Titanic. He said it took him about two weeks to complete his exhibit and it was "very hard" but worthwhile.

Competing in the "over 30, under 40" self-defined category, Jeffrey Caraway submitted an entry titled "Nalv." The description card reads:

"Nalv is Hawaiian for wave. I met my wife surfing in Hawaii. So we named our daughter Nalv. I started buying cups of blue legos since 2010ish from the lego store. And [it] so happens my wife is from Casper, as to why I'm here with my Hawaiian wave lego Art Project."

