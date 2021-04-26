“Pink Supermoon” Can Be Seen Nightly For Next Three Days

A supermoon means that the moon looks larger and brighter than usual.

According to Space.com "a supermoon happens when the full moon coincides with the moon's closest approach to Earth in its orbit. Supermoons make the moon appear a little brighter and closer than normal."

The article went on to say that even though the Farmer's Almanac lists that there will only be two supermoons this year, a retired NASA scientist has said there will actually be four.

Tonight's "Pink Supermoon" is the first supermoon of 2021 and will officially become full at 11:32 p.m. ET Monday, April 26.

But, don't expect it to actually look pink.

The Farmer's Almanac explains that the name has more to do with nature than with the actual color of the moon in the sky.

In truth, April’s full Moon often corresponded with the early springtime blooms of a certain wildflower native to eastern North America: Phlox subulata—commonly called creeping phlox or moss phlox—which also went by the name “moss pink.

The moon should be looking extra large and bright over the next few days, so even if it's cloudy tonight you'll still have a few more chances to try and see the "Pink Supermoon."

